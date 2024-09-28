VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Burnaby crews douse fire in duplex

    Roughly 36 firefighters responded to the second-alarm blaze. (CTV News)
    Flames broke out on one side of a duplex south of Deer Lake in Burnaby Saturday, forcing occupants of both sides to evacuate.

    Roughly three dozen firefighters responded to the blaze in the 5700 block of Burns Place in the early afternoon.

    Residents of both sides of the building got out safely and crews were able to contain the second-alarm fire to just the unit in which it originated, according to crews on scene.

    No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, crews said.

