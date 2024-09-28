Goat found wandering streets of East Vancouver, apprehended by police

Vancouver police officers took a goat into custody Friday night.

The animal was spotted wandering the streets of the city's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood as the sun was setting.

Video shared with CTV News Vancouver shows the goat trotting down an alley near Kingsway, while another video posted on social media shows it running along a sidewalk.

Vancouver Police Department Deputy Chief Howard Chow shared a photo of the animal on X, saying that officers had corralled it near East Broadway and brought it to an officer's family farm.

Police are working to track down the goat's owner, Chow said.

CTV News has reached out to the VPD for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.