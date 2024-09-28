Man arrested after suspicious death in Vancouver Island First Nation: RCMP

A man was found dead in a home in the Ditidaht First Nation on Vancouver Island Saturday morning, prompting local council to ask residents to shelter in place.

Mounties provided few details about the incident that began just before 7 a.m. on the Island’s southwest.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP said officers arrived to find a deceased adult man. “Due to the situation at hand, other support units were called to assist, including the Emergency Response Team,” the detachment wrote in a news release.

Police said the ERT helped arrest an adult man a short time later “without further incident.” Vancouver Island’s Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and do not feel there is any further risk to the general public,” the RCMP wrote.

In a notice posted on the First Nation’s Facebook page, Ditidaht Chief Councillor Judi Thomas asked residents to stay indoors with their windows closed as the police incident unfolded.

The community’s annual general meeting was postponed Saturday and the visitor centre and store was closed.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected during this incredibly difficult time,” Thomas wrote. “We ask for your strength and unity as we navigate through this together.”

In an update around 2 p.m., she wrote that the situation was under control but that police would remain in the area for a couple of days.

The councillor said the nation would not be releasing the names of the people involved out of respect for their families.

Community health support services from various agencies will be available for the next few days and there will be dinners in the community hall for those who want to process the events together, Thomas said.

“We encourage everyone to be with one another for support during this time,” she wrote.