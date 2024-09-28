Tentative agreement reached to end Vancouver grain terminal workers' strike

A strike by grain terminal workers at the Port of Metro Vancouver has ended, their employer announced Friday night.

Just hours after talks to end the strike broke down Friday, a "rekindled" mediation effort led to a tentative agreement between the parties, said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western Grain Elevator Association in a statement.

The new collective agreement between the Vancouver Terminal Elevator Association and its Grain Workers' Union employees is set to run through the end of 2027, according to Sobkowich.

GWU members are scheduled to vote on the deal on Oct. 4, but work was expected to resume at the six Vancouver bulk grain terminals on Saturday, Sobkowich said.

The employees walked off the job Tuesday morning, bringing tens of millions of dollars of exports to a standstill.

Negotiations facilitated by Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services began Wednesday and continued Thursday, but were unsuccessful, Sobkowich said in an earlier statement on Friday.

The resumed mediation, which ultimately led to the deal, was led by Peter Simpson, the director general of the FMCS.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon took to social media to announce that a deal had been reached.

"Thanks to the parties for putting in the work necessary to get a deal done, and to federal mediators for their support," MacKinnon wrote on X.