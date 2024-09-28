Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire

Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services says it was called to the 2000 block of 42nd Avenue around 4:45 a.m., and arrived to find a home “fully involved,” with the blaze extending into the attic.

“Firefighters quickly took action to combat the fire; however, the home sustained significant damage,” a news release from the fire department reads.

Emergency Support Services are assisting the displaced residents, crews said, but did not specify how many people were forced out of the home. Paramedics, police, FortisBC and BC Hydro were also on scene.

“Working smoke alarms are your first line of defense against fire. I urge all residents to change the batteries twice a year and have a clear fire escape plan in place,” said Fire Chief David Lind, in the release. “These simple but essential steps can make a significant difference in an emergency situation.”

CTV News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information and will update this story if a response is received.