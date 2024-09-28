VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. nurse suspended for 10 days for allowing patient to direct treatment: college

    A nurse holds a tablet in this stock image. (Shutterstock) A nurse holds a tablet in this stock image. (Shutterstock)
    A B.C. nurse has been reprimanded and handed a 10-day suspension due to “practice issues” dating back to January 2023, according to the regulatory body for the profession.

    Margaret Ellis, a registered nurse in Hornby Island, B.C., entered a consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives earlier this week, and a summary of that agreement was posted online the same day.

    The public notice says that in January 2023 Ellis performed “skills that were outside the scope of practice of a registered nurse,” and allowed “procedures and treatment to be directed by a patient.”

    The college says she also did not follow on-call consulting procedures and did not document the “client encounter” accurately.

    “The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the notice reads.

