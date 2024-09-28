Crews airlift crashed paraglider in B.C.'s Okanagan

Search and rescue volunteers were called to rescue a paraglider who crashed on a mountain near Kelowna, B.C., Friday morning.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says its crews met with the paraglider and helped paramedics on scene on Blue Grouse Mountain.

A helicopter long line team with Penticton Search and Rescue then arrived to fly the patient to a waiting ambulance.

Crews rescued a paraglider who crashed into Blue Grouse Mountain on Friday, Sept. 27. (Courtesy: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Facebook)BC Emergency Health Services said it got the call about the rescue at 9:48 a.m. and sent three ground ambulances to the scene.

Officials said the paraglider was taken to hospital in stable condition.