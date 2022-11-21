Brunch patrons robbed at gunpoint at East Vancouver café

Police are investigating a terrifying armed robbery at an East Vancouver café that took place during a busy brunch service Sunday.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said two men with guns burst into the establishment and committed a "takeover style robbery that left more than a dozen staff and customers traumatized."

"They pointed the weapons at staff and patrons, ordering the victims to hand over cellular phones and other valuables, then fled in a vehicle," authorities said.

One victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police have yet to identify the suspects, who both wore hats, hoodies and gloves during the robbery.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.