

CTV News Vancouver





Police say they're searching for a suspect who brandished what is believed to be a firearm during an alleged break-and-enter at a home near UBC.

According to University RCMP, police were called to the 3400 block of Wesbrook Mall at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a break in at a private residence.

When the victims arrived home, they interrupted a man who responded by pointing a firearm at them, they claim.

The suspect allegedly directed the victims into a bathroom before fleeing the area.

He is described as a Middle Eastern or South Asian man with a strong accent who is clean shaven. He is approximately 50 years old and 5'4" with a heavy build.

Mounties say he wore a dark-coloured baseball cap and a dark-coloured jacket with a zipper, which was unzipped at the time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call University RCMP at 604-224-1322 or to contact Crime Stoppers.