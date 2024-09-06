VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • BC United to run some candidates to keep party name alive, despite halting campaign

    BC United Leader, Kevin Falcon speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns BC United Leader, Kevin Falcon speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Share

    British Columbia's Official Opposition BC United party now says it will run some candidates in the Oct. 19 election, despite suspending its campaign last week to support the B.C. Conservative Party instead.

    A letter to party members says despite last week's suspension "we intend on running a select number of candidates" in the fall election.

    The letter says that's to ensure that BC United, formerly the B.C. Liberal Party, remains a registered political party with Elections BC.

    BC United does not say in which ridings the party will run candidates or how many candidates will seek election.

    Adam Wilson, BC United communications director, says in a statement running some candidates ensures the party name is available in future elections.

    BC United Leader Kevin Falcon announced last week he was withdrawing the party's candidate nominations and instead urging support for the Conservatives to prevent a vote-split that would help the New Democrats win re-election.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News