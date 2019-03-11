

CTV Vancouver





Days after a terrifying attack at the University of British Columbia campus, police have released a composite sketch of a suspect.

The victim was assaulted in the basement of the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing last Thursday after she intervened in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

The couple involved in the dispute ran away, leaving the victim seriously injured at the scene. She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

On Sunday, the University RCMP detachment released a sketch of a suspect in the assault in the hopes someone will recognize him and come forward.

He's described as an Asian man in his mid-20s, 6' tall with dark eyes, a square face and short, dark hair. He had a deep voice and slight accent, possible scratches on his face and neck, and smelled like cigarettes.

Mounties said he was last seen wearing a black puffy jack, similar in style to Canada Goose apparel, with dark jeans and white shoes.

Authorities have not released a description of the woman who ran away from the scene, or indicated whether she might have been injured as well.

Anyone with information that could help the RCMP's investigation is asked to call 604-224-1322.