Propeller falls off BC Ferries vessel, spilling 800 litres of oil

About 800 litres of light hydraulic oil have spilled into the sea from a BC Ferries vessel after one of its propellers fell off this week.

BC Ferries said the type of oil leaked "disperses quickly in the marine environment" and no oil sheens have been detected as a result of the spill from the 60-year-old Queen of New Westminster.

"As soon as we became aware of a possible leak we took immediate action by notifying the Canadian Coast Guard," BC Ferries spokeswoman Ritinder Matthew said in an email response. "We are working closely with them and other authorities to ensure all appropriate measures are taken to mitigate any possible environmental impact."

Matthew said the ferry was taken out of service earlier this week because of a propulsion-system issue, and divers inspecting the vessel found that its starboard propeller had "sheared off from its propulsion shaft."

BC Ferries said the detached propeller has four 2,000-pound blades, and the entire assembly weighs around 10,000 pounds.

"We have located the propeller and are planning for its recovery," Matthew said. "We are also working to source suitable spares and have secured a dry dock for later this month."

But she warned that the Queen of New Westminster could be out of service "for an extended period."

The ferry operates on the popular Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route between Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria, B.C.'s two largest urban centres.

BC Ferries said all of the vessel's sailings up to Sept. 30 have been cancelled until repairs can be made, and the company will notify passengers when more information is available on exact timelines.

In the meantime, BC Ferries said it will try to accommodate passengers booked on the Queen of New Westminster on other vessels and will add sailings using different ferries.

"Our teams are working hard to accommodate passengers on other vessels, including offering additional sailings on the Coastal Celebration and Coastal Renaissance where possible," Matthew said. "Our terminal staff will also continue to load sailings as full as possible to help keep people moving."

Passengers who cannot be otherwise accommodated will receive full refunds, she said.

The repairs planned for the Queen of New Westminster comes as BC Ferries is embarking on its fall refit season, when seven more vessels will go through the maintenance process in October and November.

The ferries awaiting refits include the Queen of Alberni, Queen of Coquitlam and Queen of Cowichan, all of which are almost 50 years of age.

The three ferries along with the Queen of New Westminster will be retired "in the coming years" according to BC Ferries as newer vessels arrive.

The company unveiled new design concepts in February and said at the time that the request for proposals from interested shipyards was scheduled to take place this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.