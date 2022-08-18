'Botched' cosmetic procedures lead to woman's arrest in Kamloops: RCMP

Kamloops Mounties say complaints about "botched" cosmetic procedures completed in a private home led to a woman's arrest this week.

Police said their investigation into alleged fraudulent medical services led them to execute a search warrant and arrest a woman on Wednesday.

Few details were provided by police, including information on what the procedures were.

"Police were made aware of the allegations earlier this month and since then, investigators have spoken to several people who have reported receiving botched procedures," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a news release.

"We believe there may be more people with information who have not yet come forward, and encourage them to do so to help further the investigation."

The woman was released from custody while the investigation is ongoing. No criminal charges have been approved, so police aren't providing further details or identifying the woman.

Anyone with information should call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.