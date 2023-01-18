Blue Jays add national women's team veteran Stephenson to coaching staff in Vancouver

Canada's Ashley Stephenson reacts after scoring during fifth inning women's baseball action against Venezuela at the Pan American Games in Toronto on Saturday July 25, 2015. Ashley Stephenson, a long-time player and coach with Canada's women's baseball team, is joining the Toronto Blue Jays' organization as a coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill Canada's Ashley Stephenson reacts after scoring during fifth inning women's baseball action against Venezuela at the Pan American Games in Toronto on Saturday July 25, 2015. Ashley Stephenson, a long-time player and coach with Canada's women's baseball team, is joining the Toronto Blue Jays' organization as a coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

