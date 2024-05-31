'Bizarre, twisted market': Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to drop again

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver have taken a turn in favour of commuters.

Stations across the region are selling fuel for about 186.9 cents per litre after days of declines.

According to gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague, Metro Vancouver could see further drops over the weekend to 184.9 per litre. McTeague says that's a figure the region hasn't seen since Feb. 22.

"At a time when demand is much higher in which there is evidence that supply is certainly not keeping up," McTeague told CTV News Vancouver.

"It looks like we are heading towards what could be an unpleasant surprise at some point down the road."

McTeague went on to say that this time of year typically brings increasing prices due to summer demand and tend to remain high, but he says this downward swing reflects panic in the market.

"We are dealing with a very bizarre, twisted market and I believe it is likely to lead to a couple of consequences," he said.

McTeague believes this includes higher prices and also the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cutting back on production.

Over the coming week, McTeague predicts prices will remain low before the market stabilizes.