Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP

Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.

The fire sparked shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday at PM Automotive on Kent Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames coming out of the roof. The blaze ultimately destroyed the roof, making the building a likely write-off, Platoon Capt. Chris Zimmerman told Castanet.

In an update Tuesday, the Kelowna RCMP said investigators are treating the incident as an arson and are collecting evidence to support that case. Police say they have already obtained an “extensive” video collection and witness statements.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the fire or has dash camera video from the 1900 block of Kent Road between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. Sunday to call the detachment at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2024-28135.