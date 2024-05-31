'Unprecedented': Human smuggling from B.C. to U.S. soars, using train, Uber and foot
In November last year, American border agents ordered that a freight train crossing into the U.S. be halted.
Homeland Security agent David Spitzer said in an affidavit that 13 Mexican nationals were discovered and many "attempted to abscond after the train was ordered to stop."
But the scene didn't take place on the U.S. border with Mexico — it unfolded just south of Vancouver, where American prosecutors and law enforcement officers say they're dealing with a huge increase in human smuggling from British Columbia.
American officials say organized crime groups have employed a variety of methods to move their human cargo, such as hiding people among plastic pellets in freight trains or having them cross the border on foot, as well as racking up tens of thousands of dollars in Uber bills to transport them once across the border.
A U.S. crackdown on foot crossings is meanwhile taking place at Peace Arch Park, the unfenced park that straddles the border, in response to the increased operations of what U.S. Customs and Border Protection called "transnational criminal organizations."
Matthew Murphy, an assistant special agent in charge with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations based in Washington state, said there had been a major spike in human smuggling through B.C.
"Last year we had record high numbers, higher numbers than we had in a decade, and this year we're on pace to more than double that," he said. "These are kind of unprecedented numbers in this area."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics show that "encounters" at the B.C.-Washington border — including apprehensions, expulsions and people being deemed inadmissible — are on track to quadruple since 2021. There were 42,913 encounters in the 2023 U.S. fiscal year, up from 12,345 two years earlier. In the first half of the current fiscal year, there have been 27,483 encounters.
The spike is also occurring across the entire northern border, with encounters up from 27,180 in 2021, to 189,402 last year.
Canada Border Services Agency said in an email response to questions that it was responsible for enforcement at Canadian points of entry, and that human smuggling out of Canada was a matter for U.S. authorities.
Murphy said Homeland Security believes transnational criminal organizations are behind the smuggling rings.
Those detained after crossing the border have included Mexicans, Indians and others, according to Homeland Security and U.S. justice officials.
Murphy said Canadian visa rules, which have since been changed, had been "exploited" by Mexican citizens, who would fly to Canada and cross into the U.S., "a much less treacherous journey than trying to hike through the Sonoran Desert in Arizona or come across some of those more challenging areas on the Mexican-U.S. border."
Between 2016 and February this year, Mexican citizens were allowed into Canada without a visa. Now, Mexicans require either a current or past Canadian visa or a U.S. visa.
The B.C. route is not without risks.
In August 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Blaine, Wash., noticed something odd about a freight train car that was filled with plastic pellets, and discovered 29 people, including 28 from Mexico, concealing themselves among the cargo.
U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman called it "an extremely dangerous smuggling scheme" last week, as she announced human-smuggling charges against Jesus Ortiz-Plata, 45, of Oregon and 35-year-old Juan Pablo Cuellar Medina of Washington.
"Being locked in a freight train car is dangerous — there is no control over the heat, cold or ventilation, and people can be injured or killed by shifting freight," she said in a statement.
CN Rail, a major cross-border operator, declined to comment on the case, and referred questions to other operators. CPKC, formerly CP Rail, did not respond to a request for comment.
Court documents filed in Seattle said Ortiz-Plata and Medina appeared on the radar of Homeland Security investigators after being linked to a phone number used in "numerous human smuggling events" through Blaine dating back to 2022.
But Murphy said Indian nationals were the "No. 1 group" seen trying to cross the border illicitly. Border data shows 7,056 encounters with Indian nationals at the B.C.-Washington border in the first half of the current U.S. fiscal year.
He said there was a "pipeline to Canada" for Indian citizens, with many people arriving on student visas, as well as a large Indian diaspora in B.C.
In June 2023, a 49-year-old California resident named Rajinder Pal Singh, also known as Jaspal Gill, was sentenced to 45 months in prison after admitting to being a "key member" of a smuggling ring that brought in 800 Indian nationals to the U.S. illegally from Canada over a four-year period.
Gill admitted to raking in more than $500,000 in the scheme, which began in 2018. He and co-conspirators used multiple Uber accounts to arrange rides on the U.S. side of the border to bring illegal border crossers to Seattle.
In court documents outlining the charges against Gill, American law enforcement suggested B.C. was a hotbed for human smuggling rings.
"Several undocumented non-citizen smuggling organizations operate in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, Canada," said Spitzer in an affidavit outlining the case against Gill. "These organizations typically charge undocumented non-citizens between $2,000 and $5,000 to be illegally brought across the U.S. border."
Gill and his co-conspirators, investigators said, used 17 different Uber accounts to arrange rides to drop off people at a "suspected stash house," and they racked up more than $75,000 in Uber fares between July 2018 and April 2022.
In April this year, Gorman's office announced human smuggling conspiracy charges against four other people in connection with another alleged scheme involving Indian citizens crossing the Washington border.
In late November last year, a motion-activated camera captured images of people jumping a fence not far from Peace Arch Park near an apartment complex in Blaine.
Five Indian citizens, prosecutors say, jumped into a white minivan that was later stopped by border officers.
The driver of the van, a 67-year-old Californian named Bobby Joe Green, was arrested. Three others were also arrested — Sushil Kumar, 35, of California; Sneha, 20, an Indian citizen in the U.S. on a student visa known only by her last name; and Rajat Rajat, 26, of California.
"The investigation revealed that Kumar and Rajat directed the non-citizens on where and how to cross the border, and that Rajat paid Green to transport the non-citizens from the border," a statement from Gorman's office said. "Rajat asked for monetary payments from the non-citizens for being smuggled into the U.S."
The scheme centred on Peace Arch Park, an unfenced park that straddles the U.S.-Canadian border, was created to commemorate the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812. To cross the border, the scheme's clients simply walked across the park, and then waited to be picked up.
The park was once relatively unguarded, but no more.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in response to questions that it was dedicated to both "preserving the legacy and traditions of Peace Arch Park while also preventing transnational criminal organizations from exploiting the park to gain illegal entry into the United States."
"Since 2022, the U.S. Border Patrol has seen a dramatic increase in illegal border crossings in and around Peace Arch Park," it said in an emailed statement.
"Due to this increase, the U.S. Border Patrol is working with local and Canadian partners to identify cross-border smuggling activity and keep it out of the park."
It said U.S. border agents were instructing people attempting to enter the park along Zero Avenue, which runs alongside the border, to go around and enter via the Canadian portion of the park.
Murphy said the various plots had something in common — human smuggling groups see people as a "commodity," and seek to profit off of people seeking to get into the U.S. because "there's tons of opportunity here."
"Canada and the United States are places that people want to come and there is always going to be smuggling involved," he said.
"These organizations that are exploiting people and putting them in dangerous situations and profiting off them, that's what we're really focused on."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump delivers rambling response to conviction in hush money trial
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend
An actor who has appeared in film and TV projects like 'Rebel Moon' and 'How I Met Your Mother' has been arrested and charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.
'Unprecedented': Human smuggling from B.C. to U.S. soars, using train, Uber and foot
American prosecutors and law enforcement officers say they're dealing with a huge increase in human smuggling from British Columbia.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Incendiary device thrown at Vancouver synagogue, Jewish Federation says
An incendiary device was thrown at a Vancouver synagogue Thursday night, leading to increased police presence at local institutions, the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver says.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Evicted tenant made 'joke' of dispute resolution process, B.C. court hears
A B.C. tenant abused the province's dispute resolution process by uploading a "rude and profane picture" instead of a document to an online portal, according to a recent court decision.
-
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
-
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Edmonton
-
Inmate escapes from healing centre in Edmonton; 4th of year
A man serving time for manslaughter is at large after escaping from a healing centre in Edmonton, the fourth to do so since the start of the year.
-
Man killed in Edmonton shooting was wanted in connection with violent assault
The man found dead in northwest Edmonton early Monday morning was shot.
-
Plain-clothes soldiers carrying imitation handguns training in Edmonton-area this weekend
Soldiers from the 1st Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry will be conducting training from Saturday to Tuesday involving plain-clothes members carrying imitation handguns.
Calgary
-
Impaired driver believed responsible for Huntington Hills crash
Residents in the northwest Calgary community of Huntington Hills were out early Friday morning assessing the damage to their vehicles after a big crash.
-
Final day for Calgary's Eau Claire Market
After 30 years, the shops at Eau Claire Market will open for the last time on Friday, to make way for the Green Line LRT.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Friday offers good aurora viewing conditions with warm weekend after
There will be another opportunity to catch a good view of the aurora borealis Friday night with a stronger geomagnetic storm and mostly clear skies near the Calgary area.
Lethbridge
-
Preliminary hearing set for man accused in deadly 2022 Nanton stabbing
A preliminary hearing has been set in a deadly stabbing in Nanton from December 2022.
-
Wet conditions causing slight delays for City of Lethbridge crews to mow boulevards, parks
The wet start to May has the City of Lethbridge's parks department delayed mowing in the city.
-
Brooks Bandits gearing up for BCHL Rocky Mountain Challenge
Just over a week ago, the Brooks Bandits were crowned BCHL Alberta division champions. Now, they have their eyes on another prize.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW Sumka Brothers Greenhouses wraps up final growing season in the Transcona gardening community
The days of picking geraniums, petunias, and other show-stopping flowers from Sumka Brothers Greenhouses are numbered.
-
Province to cover housing, food for displaced Birchwood Terrace residents
The provincial government says it will provide housing and meals for the 250 residents evacuated from a St. James apartment complex earlier this month.
-
'Busiest place in the country': Several film productions set to take over Winnipeg this summer
Action film ‘Nobody’ shot to the top of the box office in 2021 and star Bob Odenkirk is coming back to Manitoba this summer to shoot the sequel – but ‘Nobody 2’ isn’t the only Hollywood flick filming here in the coming months.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation president, education minister speak following second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after 'intentionally' rear ending vehicle in Moose Jaw
A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in Moose Jaw Thursday evening and then assaulted someone with a baseball bat.
-
Sask. franchise 'targeted' as part of pro 3 on 3 hockey league start up
A new professional hockey league start up has listed Saskatchewan among its targeted locations for franchises.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation president, education minister speak following second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon forced to apply new levy as province dumps cost of school land purchases
An upcoming land levy for all new single-family home builds in Saskatoon sparked plenty of debate over government responsibilities, and raised affordability concerns at City Hall on Wednesday.
-
Sask. franchise 'targeted' as part of pro 3 on 3 hockey league start up
A new professional hockey league start up has listed Saskatchewan among its targeted locations for franchises.
Toronto
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
-
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear UofT encampment
Toronto police say they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order.
-
Almost $12K U.S. goes missing in cyberspace when wire transfer gets lost
Wiring funds using your bank is usually a safe thing to do and most transactions happen without any problems, but sometimes a wire transfer can be rejected or go missing and getting your money back is not always easy.
Montreal
-
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
-
Montreal church worker humiliated after alleged police racial profiling
Charlene Hunte says she was on her way to the Union United Church in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood when suddenly she was stopped by police.
-
Here are the weekend road closures in Montreal: Tour de l'Ile version
Anyone planning on driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should note that there will be various road closures due to construction and bikes everywhere on Friday night and Sunday for the Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Ile.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa educational assistant facing additional sexual assault charges
The 32-year-old man who worked as an educational assistant with Ottawa’s largest school board, who was charged with three sexual assaults in January, is now facing 14 additional charges.
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
-
'Animals have nowhere to go': Baby moose on the loose in Beaverbrook in Kanata
A baby moose has been spotted Friday morning in the Beaverbrook neighbourhood of Kanata by a mother as she was dropping her daughter at daycare.
Atlantic
-
Police searching for man in connection with early morning stabbing in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man in connection with a stabbing that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday.
-
Oh, deer: Animal surprises bar patrons in Halifax
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
-
Why some Maritimers are ditching smartphones and social media
Some Maritimers are ditching their smartphones and social media accounts in an effort to cut back on screen time.
London
-
Suspect identified and arrested following stabbing in London
A London man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that happened on Tuesday. Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
-
OPP recover $100,000 worth of stolen goods
On Thursday, members of the street crime unit and the emergency response team used a search warrant at a property in Perth East.
-
Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware fire cause determined
Investigators with Ontario's Fire Marshal's Office and the Goderich Fire Department have determined that the fire that levelled Watson's Home Hardware over the weekend was not intentionally set.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested, two victims hurt, following fight at Cambridge park: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested five teens after an alleged fight in Riverside Park.
-
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
-
Guelph man arrested in human trafficking investigation
A Guelph man is facing several charges, including forcible confinement and sexual assault, as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Trump delivers rambling response to conviction in hush money trial
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
-
After more than a decade, vexatious lawsuit against Soo Greyhounds thrown out
After 12 years of being in and out of court, an Ontario judge has ended a Sault Ste. Marie man’s bizarre attempt to force the Soo Greyhounds to give him free tickets.
N.L.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.