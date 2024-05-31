Incendiary device thrown at Vancouver synagogue, Jewish Federation says

An incendiary device was thrown at a Vancouver synagogue Thursday night, leading to increased police presence at local institutions, the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver says.

In a statement shared online Thursday, the federation said the device was thrown at Schara Tzedeck synagogue on Oak Street at about 9:30 p.m. According to the federation, nobody was injured and damage to the building was minor.

The federation called the incident a "deliberate act of hate" that was intended to "intimidate" the Jewish community.

"We refuse to be intimidated or to hide. Our community is resilient, and we are proud to be an important part of the multicultural fabric of our city, our province and our country," the federation said in its statement.

In a statement on social media, Premier David Eby called the incident a "disgusting act of antisemitism," adding it's "reprehensible and has absolutely no place in B.C."

"We stand with the Jewish community in B.C. and unequivocally condemn antisemitism and all forms of hatred," Eby's statement said, adding he was relieved to hear nobody was hurt.

Canada's special envoy for combating antisemitism, Deborah Lyons, called the incident "horrible news" and said on social media that "incendiary rhetoric leads to incendiary violence."

"Three Jewish institutions in three major cities this week have been attacked, and more over the months since Hamas's horrific massacre on Oct. 7. There is no excuse for silence or inaction," her social media post said.

She said the law must be enforced and "incidents of hate" could not go unanswered.

"It means that incitement and violent rhetoric must be met with consequences. It means that capitulation to unreasonable or threatening demands must end," Lyons wrote.

The federation said the Vancouver Police Department and a Vancouver fire inspector did a thorough search of the building and determined it was safe to reopen.

Extra measures will be in place, the federation said, including increased police patrols at local Jewish institutions.

"Community security has long been one of our strategic priorities, and we remain committed to working together to keep Jewish community institutions safe and welcoming places where you and your family can feel comfortable taking part in community activities," the federation's statement said.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the VPD for more information.

With files from The Canadian Press