B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife changes plea to guilty

Warning: Some details in this story are disturbing.

A Langley, B.C., man accused of killing and dismembering his wife has changed his plea to guilty on two counts.

Obnes Regis was charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in the 2021 killing of his wife, Naomi Onotera.

He'd previously pleaded not guilty, but changed that plea to guilty on Friday.

On Aug. 29, 2021, Onotera was reported missing by her mother. The 40-year-old's disappearance cast a shadow over the start of the school year at Surrey's Katzie Elementary School, where she worked as a teacher-librarian.

She was also the mother to a girl under the age of two.

Onotera's disappearance was initially investigated by the Langley RCMP detachment, until authorities began to suspect foul play.

In December of 2021, Regis was arrested and charged. His trial began on Monday, with the prosecutor laying out a series of facts agreed upon by both Crown and defence.

Crown prosecutor Crichton Pike gave a timeline of events around Onotera's disappearance on Monday, explaining Regis's odd behaviour as his wife's family and friends grew increasingly alarmed that they could not reach her.

Pike also outlined undercover police evidence and forensic material contained in 40 exhibits, including bone fragments and hair purportedly found on a mitre saw in the front yard of the couple's home. Surveillance video also showed Regis with the couple's toddler daughter and a black backpack taking transit and a taxi from Surrey to Maple Ridge to Fort Langley.

Regis allegedly took undercover officers to the site where he scattered Onotera's bones along the Fraser River in Fort Langley. He also allegedly told them some of the finger-sized pieces fell into the water while others fell in the bushes. Crown said he'd taken his daughter with him to do so and used public transit to Maple Ridge, then Langley before taking a taxi to Fort Langley.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Michele Brunoro