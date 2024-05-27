Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park

Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.

On May 13, the Kamloops RCMP were called to Albert McGowan Park around 5:50 p.m.

"A man allegedly came out of the bushes and taunted a group of children, then chased them away on their bikes," a Monday news release from the detachment said.

This report was similar to one received on April 16 around 6:20 p.m., police said, adding that "in both occurrences, the man appeared to be with a female who was nearby."

The man is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, with a prominent lower lip. He is balding and was wearing a grey or black shirt and grey shorts. The woman is described as white, with salt and pepper hair in a bun.

"The Kamloops RCMP Detachment is looking to speak with the man, the woman he was with, or someone who may know him, to discuss the report and help further the investigation," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-828-3000 and quote file number 2024-14277.