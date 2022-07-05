Bear sighting on grounds of Surrey, B.C., school during summer classes

Conservation officers have been notified after a bear was spotted on the grounds of a Surrey, B.C., high school Tuesday.

Surrey RCMP said the animal was last seen heading into a wooded area near Fraser Heights Secondary, which is currently offering summer classes.

"Our Youth Unit is at the school and working with staff to ensure the safety of all attending the summer learning program," Surrey RCMP said on Twitter.

The school district said hold-and-secure protocols were implemented at Fraser Heights response to the bear sighting, which allow students to continue learning in their classroom but prohibit anyone from leaving the building.

"If you're in the area, please remain vigilant and cautious when outside," Surrey Schools said on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.