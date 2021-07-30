VANCOUVER -- After sailings filled for stand-by travellers hoping to head from the mainland to Vancouver Island Thursday, sailing waits began piling up early Friday.

According to BC Ferries' current conditions page, as of 6:55 a.m., the 7 a.m., 8 a.m. 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay were already full.

From Tsawwassen to Duke Point in Nanaimo, travellers would also need to wait. On that route, sailings were booked until 5:45 p.m., with only three sailings left with space for the day.

Only passengers with reservations on full sailings are being given boarding passes.

The company suggested island-bound travellers who don't have a booking head to Horseshoe Bay and try to board a ferry to Departure Bay. That route, however, is also full until the 1:25 p.m. sailing.

"I know there's some customers that are unhappy with the situation right now, but it is the busiest weekend of the year," spokesperson Deborah Marshall told CTV News Thursday.

Marshall also noted that BC Ferries had been warning travellers for days that they should consider travelling outside of peak periods this long weekend.

The company said Thursday afternoon, Friday afternoon and Saturday morning are generally the busiest travel times of the B.C. Day weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.