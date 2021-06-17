Latest B.C. COVID-19 update includes 113 more cases, 4 deaths
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Back to school: B.C. health officials to announce plan for the fall as COVID-19 cases decrease
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
COVID-19 in B.C.: Health officials prepare to manage the disease differently in the future
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Some Fraser Health drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics quietly offering 2nd doses
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Doctors left in limbo as Medical Council of Canada cancels controversial exam
It's showtime: B.C. movie theatres reopen with reduced capacity
Is it safe to work out in a mask? Some Vancouver spin studios stay closed until mask mandate ends
Park passes will be required at these B.C. parks this summer as officials hope to curb crowds
It's showtime: B.C. movie theatres reopen with reduced capacity
Ferries busy as B.C. reopens non-essential travel provincewide