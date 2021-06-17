VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announce back to school plan B.C. health officials are scheduled to announce new details on Thursday about the province’s back to school plan for the fall.

It comes during the final years of a tumultuous school year for students, staff, and parents.

Schools are currently scheduled to reopen Sept. 7, the day after Labour day.

That’s the same day B.C. is expected to enter Step 4 of its COVID-19 restart plan.

According to health officials, masks will be a personal choice indoors during this phase.

They’re currently mandatory for all school staff and students in Grades 4 to 12.

Personal gatherings and social contact are expected to return to normal by September as well. As a result, the learning groups or cohorts introduced this year to reduce transmission could be phased out.

Step 4 includes a return to normal sport competitions and increased spectators, eliminating the need for physical distancing and to be outdoors during physical education.

The unknown variable in the back to school plan is vaccines.

Pfizer is still the only vaccine approved for kids and only those 12 and older can get it.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the Minister of Education, Jennifer Whiteside are holding the press conference at 9:30 a.m.