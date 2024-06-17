B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows two communities broke their record for daily minimum temperatures on Sunday. In Bella Bella, it got as cool as 3.9 C, when the previous record for June 16, set in 2014, was 4 C. Meanwhile, in Trail, it got down to 4 C on Sunday. Previously, the record low for that day was 4.4 C set in 1954.
Nine other communities broke or tied their record for low daily maximum temperatures. Most of those records were broken in the Okanagan, though some fell in Interior communities.
The full list of low maximum temperature records broken or tied on Sunday according to Environment Canada's preliminary data follows:
- Kamloops area: New low maximum of 15.1 C, old record of 15.4 C set in 1991
- Kelowna area: New low maximum of 13.3 C, old record of 15 C set in 1906
- Lytton area: New low maximum of 15.2 C, old record of 15.6 C set in 2014
- Merritt area: New low maximum of 11.5 C, old record of 13 C set in 2014
- Nakusp area: Tied its 1978 low maximum record of 14.5 C
- Penticton area: New low maximum of 12.1 C, old record of 12.2 C set in 1939
- Sparwood area: New low maximum of 9.9 C, old record of 10 C set in 2010
- Summerland area: New low maximum of 13.3 C, old record of 15.5 C set in 1987
The federal weather agency says its temperature records have been "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record," and notes that its list could contain unofficial information and doesn't constitute a final report.
Sun in forecast
Despite the cold weather over the weekend, many parts of the province are expected to warm up in the days ahead. Vancouver's high temperature on Sunday only reached 14.5 C, but by Thursday, it's predicted to get about 10 degrees warmer, according to ECCC.
Temperatures will slowly rise starting Monday, when Vancouver is predicted see a high of 18 C. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs of 19 C and 21 C, respectively.
Elsewhere in the province, like Kelowna and Penticton, it could get as hot as 31 C by Saturday.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
Heat warnings to last into the weekend for some provinces
A heat wave is expected to hit parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this week, and it could feel as warm as 45, according to latest forecasts.
opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed
The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.
Calgary mayor says 3 to 5-week repair timeline is the 'maximum'
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in May up 10 per cent from April
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in May climbed 10 per cent compared with April, helped by gains in Montreal and Toronto.
2 Canadian cities ranked high on global list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Scientists may have found an answer to the mystery of dark matter. It involves an unexpected byproduct
For about 50 years, the scientific community has been grappling with a substantial problem: There isn’t enough visible matter in the universe.
Nuclear-armed nations are deepening their reliance on their nuclear weapons, watchdog finds
The world's nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their nuclear weapons as the countries deepened their reliance on such deterrence in 2023, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
World's first weekly insulin injection coming to Canada in 2 weeks, manufacturer says
Many people with diabetes in Canada will soon be able to take insulin once a week instead of daily, drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk announced on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Strike at Cascadia Liquor stores on Vancouver Island over, union says
Striking employees at three Greater Victoria liquor stores will be returning to work after six weeks on the picket line, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, finishes with some heat
We're into the last few days of spring and it's been a season dominated by cooler-than-average days.
-
Panthers and Oilers turn to poker and Mario Kart on long flights in the Stanley Cup Final
When the Florida Panthers' first flight of the Stanley Cup Final was delayed, it meant extra time on the tarmac before the nearly six-hour trek across North America.
-
Trial resumes for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor says 3 to 5-week repair timeline is the 'maximum'
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work is progressing simultaneously on five issues identified in the city's feeder main last week and residents are being asked for continued patience with water conservation measures.
-
Trial resumes for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Cooler start to the week with snow possible west of Calgary
Conditions remain consistently poor in most of Alberta with cooler air being advected in from the north and moisture pulled in from the south.
Lethbridge
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
-
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Winnipeg
-
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
-
Western Manitoba pummeled by hail, high winds, power outages following major storm
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
Regina
-
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
-
Plane stored in Regina hangar for 12 years may soon help with rocket development
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
-
Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders to address police board about crime and safety concerns
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
-
Keeping children safe on social media: What parents should know to protect their kids
At what age should kids be on social media? Should they be on it at all? If they aren't, will they be social pariahs? Should parents monitor their conversations? Do parental controls work?
-
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
Toronto
-
'Skies about to sizzle': Toronto weather could feel like 41 Monday
People are being advised to plan for the weather with the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario set to see a bout of sweltering hot summer temperatures starting today.
-
Dog shot at home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police seeking 2 suspects
Police say a dog was shot at a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Friday and investigatorsare searching for two suspects seen fleeing the property.
-
Driver in hospital after vehicle swerves off road in Stouffville
A driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Highway 48 in Stouffville early Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
-
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING 'Heat dome' to bring scorching temperatures to Ottawa, eastern Ontario starting today
A prolonged 'heat dome' will bring dangerously hot and humid conditions to Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday.
-
Driver killed after two-car crash in Embrun, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigation a two-car crash that killed a driver and left another with serious injuries in the community of Embrun, Ont. last Friday.
-
Ottawa housing market ranked as 'severely unaffordable' in global survey
A new global report finds Ottawa's housing market is 'severely unaffordable' a residents continue to struggle with the high cost of buying a home.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings issued across New Brunswick
A series of heat warnings are in place across New Brunswick, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 30s this week.
-
Additional traffic, transit impacts begin in Halifax due to Cogswell District project
A section of Barrington Street in downtown Halifax is now closed as part of the next phase of the Cogswell District project.
-
Halifax police searching for man in Bedford, N.S., after seizing weapon
Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man after recovering a weapon during a traffic stop in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
London
-
Lambton OPP arrest Windsor driver after multiple traffic incidents
A Windsor man is charged following a traffic incident in Lambton Shores over the weekend.
-
Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after Huron County crash
A section of Bronson Line is closed in the Municipality of Bluewater following a crash involving a motorcycle. Around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, crews were called to the road just south of Kippen Road for a single-vehicle crash.
-
Heat warning in effect for most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning starting today for an area that spans from Windsor to Ottawa, and up to Sault Ste. Marie and Fort Albany.
Kitchener
-
'Prolonged heat event' to last most of week in Waterloo-Wellington, southern Ontario
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and the majority of southern Ontario communities are in for a hot and humid week.
-
At least 10 animals left in vehicles in Waterloo region this month: police
Waterloo regional police are putting out a stern warning to pet owners about animals left in vehicles.
-
Burn ban coming to Puslinch
All open air fires will soon be prohibited in Puslinch as the township implements a total burn ban.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
-
'Ready for duty': Sudbury police dog returns to work after ingesting drugs during raid
A furry, four-legged Sudbury police officer is back on his feet and has returned to work after accidentally ingesting highly toxic drugs during a drug bust Friday.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.