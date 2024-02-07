B.C. trucking company going to court over strike suspension, blames rogue driver

A B.C. trucking company currently suspended from operating is blaming a rogue contractor for an overpass strike, taking the Ministry of Transportation to court as it tries to overturn an “unreasonable” suspension.

In a petition to the court, Chohan Freight Forwarders alleges the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement is leaving them in a legal “no man’s land” with an indefinite suspension they have no grounds to appeal. They’re applying for a temporary pause on the suspension at a Friday court appearance.

Chohan blames Jasveer Sangha, the owner-operator of the truck involved in the Dec. 28 incident in Delta for reporting an over height load to the company, which claims it told him would require an alternate route with a special permit. The documents allege, after talking to friends, and “in breach of the petitioner’s directions, (Sangha) departed” and hit the overpass on highway 99.

The CVSE, immediately took all 65 of Chohan’s trucks off the road with a suspension of their licence, with Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming issuing a statement saying it was the sixth infraction in two years and the suspension was the “result of the company's unwillingness or inability to operate safely within the province."

In the days that followed, the company insists it has “responded promptly” to all requests from CVSE, including a statement from Sangha “accepting full responsibility for contravening the clear instructions he received and acting contrary to (Chohan’s) policy” the day after the incident.

Owner Kuljit Singh Chohan alleges that he and his representatives have made multiple attempts to learn the results of CVSE’s investigation, but neither they nor their lawyers have had any success and, by Jan. 17, had begun expressing concern about the timeline.

On Jan. 23, the lawyer for CVSE wrote to tell the company not only would the suspension continue, but that they were planning to fully cancel the safety certificate the company required to operate. The petition claims they’ve not received the documentation they need to fight the cancellation, with 63 drivers and affiliated owner-operators out of work while the process drags on.

“It appears the suspension was imposed, not to ensure road safety, but in order to further penalize the petitioner for the incident,” the petition says. Since there’s no legal mechanism to challenge suspensions, the company says it's in a “no man’s land” with what amounts to a de facto cancellation since the suspension is indefinite.

The company acknowledges they were responsible for five “infrastructure crash incidents” from Dec. 10, 2021, to June 8, 2022, and that enforcement action was taken against them. Several tickets and a suspension at the time led to a revised safety plan, which Chohan insists has been followed since 2022, without incident until two months ago.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for an interview with the minister but still hasn’t received a response.

The minister has cracked down on trucking companies after a string of overhead strikes have damaged infrastructure, snarled traffic and led to questions about inspections, enforcement and public safety in the past couple of years.