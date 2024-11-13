Testing confirms B.C. teen infected with Canada's first human case of avian flu

Federal health officials have confirmed that a B.C. teen who is currently in hospital has Canada's first human case of H5N1 avian flu.

Testing at the national microbiology labaratory in Winnipeg confirmed the case Wednesday, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

"This is the first domestically acquired human case of H5N1 avian influenza," a statement from the agency said.

"The genomic sequencing result indicates that the virus is related to the avian influenza H5N1 viruses from the ongoing outbreak in poultry in British Columbia."

An investigation is underway by B.C. heath officials, who have not been able to determine how the teen contracted the virus. Close contacts of the teen have been tested and provided with antiviral medication to prevent infection and prevent further spread.

"These investigations can be challenging and it is not always possible to identify the source of the infection," the statement from PHAC says.

Human infection, according to the agency, is rare. Those most likely to contract the virus are those "in close contact with infected birds, other infected animals or highly contaminated environments."

The risk to the general public at this time is low, PHAC says.

Dr. Teresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, said her thoughts are with the critically ill teen, their family, and the health-care workers involved in the teen's treatment.

"The Public Health Agency of Canada is working with our human and animal health partners to swiftly investigate and respond to this case," Tam said in the PHAC statement.

"We must continue to remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of avian influenza between animals and to humans."

Steps people can take to prevent the spread of avian influenza include refraining from handling wild animals and birds – living or dead. Pets should also be kept away from dead wildlife. Farmers are urged to use personal protective equipment.

More information on avian flu is available online.