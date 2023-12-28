Truck crashes into Delta overpass, causing 'significant' damage

A commercial truck crashed into an overpass in Delta Thursday afternoon, the latest in a rash of incidents that the B.C. Transportation Ministry describes as "frustrating."

The latest strike happened around noon on Highway 99 southbound at the 112 Street overpass, prompting road closures and drawing a heavy presence of first responders.

"It’s frustrating to hear that another commercial vehicle driver has crashed into provincial highway infrastructure," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure wrote in an email.

"An initial assessment by the ministry’s maintenance contractor appears to show significant damage to the overpass."

Delta Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Dave Wood said the crash caused a “secondary accident” involving another vehicle. Photos from the scene show a sedan with significant damage to its front end. BC Emergency Health Services said two ambulances responded and one person was transported to hospital but did not provide information on the patient's condition.

There have been at least 30 overpass strikes across the province since December 2021, the majority of which were recorded this year.

The RCMP and the province's Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement team are trying to determine the "circumstances" surrounding the latest crash, the ministry's statement says.

The trucking company's license to operate has been suspended while the investigation is underway, a move that is automatically made under new provincial rules introduced to try to deter and prevent these costly crashes.

"When these crashes occur, they have a huge impact: they delay commuters, affect the movement of goods and can impede first responders. This means families, businesses and the economy all suffer," the ministry's statement said.

"This issue needs to stop."

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure increased fines for overheight vehicles to $575. That's five times the previous penalty of $115, making B.C.'s fine the highest of its kind in Canada, according to officials.

Trucking companies associated with repeated overpass crashes will face escalating consequences, which can include "potential suspension and possible cancellation of a company's carrier safety certificate, essentially preventing their operation in B.C.," the ministry said in a Dec. 14 news release.

The government is also requiring dump trucks to be equipped with warning devices that alert drivers if their vehicle's box is raised while in motion.

That requirement comes into effect on June 1, 2024, after which drivers will face a $598 fine for non-compliance.

Carriers and drivers not complying with the requirements for this new equipment will face related fines and penalties.

With a file from the Canadian Press

A photo of the overpass strike provided by Alexmosv Molina. .