    B.C. ports to resume operations Thursday

    Cargo containers are unloaded from the Maersk Stockholm ship with gantry cranes while docked at port, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Cargo containers are unloaded from the Maersk Stockholm ship with gantry cranes while docked at port, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The federal government has ordered operations at B.C.'s ports to resume Thursday, according to the B.C. Maritime Employers Association.

    On Wednesday, the BC Maritime Employers Association said the Canada Industrial Relations Board issued an order for operations to resume at the province's container terminals "and to continue operations and duties" until "a final determination" is made in the underlying labour dispute.

    "With the resumption of work, coupled with an anticipated high volume of vessels and cargo, there will be extensive province-wide labour requirements across all port areas," the BCMEA said in a statement.

    The BCMEA locked out workers at the province's ports last week amid a labour dispute with ILWU local 514 – the union representing roughly 700 supervisors.

    "In partnership with our member employers, the BCMEA is committed to working closely with ILWU Local 514, ILWU longshore locals and supply chain partners to safely and efficiently resume operations at Canada’s West Coast ports," the BCMEA said in a statement.

    The B.C. employers also said the board has scheduled a hearing for Nov. 18 to hear from both sides of the dispute "on certain questions raised with respect to the ministerial direction" on ordering an end to the work stoppage.

    CTV News has contacted ILWU Local 514 for comment. This story will be updated when a response is received.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

     

     

      

