B.C. midwives' college issues warnings about 4 unregistered women

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has issued nearly identical warnings about four women, each of whom it says "may be offering midwifery services" without being permitted to do so.

The college posted the public notices on its website Wednesday, saying Berkley McNamara, Michelle Short and Leila Naderi have held themselves out as birth attendants, while Holly Malashewsky has held herself out as a "traditional birth keeper."

McNamara and Short are described in the notices as being from "the Fraser Valley area." Naderi is from Kelowna and Malashewsky is from Salmon Arm, according to the college.

The BCCNM says it "received reports" that each of the women may be offering midwifery services and performing restricted activities "without being permitted to do so."

None of the women is a current registrant of the BCCNM, and none of them has ever been registered as a midwife.

The college says Malashewsky is a former Licensed Practical Nurse registrant, but is no longer entitled to practise as a nurse in B.C.

"Midwife" is a protected title in B.C., meaning only those who are registered with the college can legally provide midwifery care.

"BCCNM is aware of individuals unlawfully practising midwifery by providing prenatal care, attending labours, delivering babies, and managing home births when they are not permitted to do so," the college says on its website.

"These individuals do not have the same training, experience, and access to life-saving medications and equipment as midwives, nor integration with hospitals for emergency care if needed, resulting in significant risks to the health and safety of birthing persons and their babies."

The college encourages members of the public to check the registration of anyone who says they are a midwife via the directory on its website or by making an inquiry to its registration department.

"Nurse and midwife registration verification ensures that only those qualified with the requisite skills and education to be nurses and midwives are employed or practicing in nursing and midwifery positions in British Columbia," the BCCNM says.