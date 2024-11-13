'A hub for the Black community:' Vancouver council approves mixed-use development

Vancouver city council approved a mixed-use development, with more than 100 social housing units, to be located at the intersection of Main and Union streets.

The project is being spearheaded by the non-profit Hogan’s Alley Society.

“We’re looking to recreate a hub for the Black community in Vancouver as a form of redress for the displacement that happened previously,” said Djaka Blais, the society's executive director.

“We’re also looking to deliver additional affordable housing and social infrastructure for the Black community.”

During the early 20th century, Hogan’s Alley was a prominent black community in downtown Vancouver until the neighbourhood was demolished and hundreds of residents were displaced in order to build a viaduct.

Council voted unanimously to support the project, which is still seeking funding to proceed.

“It’s a mixed-use residential development that will have commercial units on the ground floor and will be delivering affordable housing units, as well as space for Black-owned businesses, as well as other organizations,” said Blais.

There’s no timeline for when construction is set to begin.