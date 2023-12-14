Here's how the B.C. government is cracking down on overpass crashes

The B.C. government has announced "increasingly severe" penalties intended to curb the ongoing problem of commercial trucks crashing into highway overpasses.

There have been at least 30 overpass strikes across the province since December 2021, the majority of which were recorded this year.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure detailed the province's plans to deter those costly and dangerous crashes, including an increased fine of $575 for over-height vehicles.

That's five times the previous penalty of $115, making B.C.'s fine the highest of its kind in Canada, according to officials.

Trucking companies associated with repeated overpass crashes will face escalating consequences, which can include "potential suspension and possible cancellation of a company's carrier safety certificate, essentially preventing their operation in B.C.," the ministry said in a news release.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming summed up the government's crackdown strategy as "tougher regulations, bigger fines and robust enforcement."

"It's a strong message to those very, very few carriers involved in these crashes: Carelessness and complacency is going to cost you," Fleming said.

The government is also requiring dump trucks to be equipped with warning devices that alert drivers if their vehicle's box is raised while in motion.

That requirement comes into effect on June 1, 2024, after which drivers will face a $598 fine for non-compliance.

Fleming was joined by Dave Earle, president and CEO of the B.C. Trucking Association, who has called for greater safety measures to address overpass strikes in the past.

After an overpass crash in Langley earlier this year, Earle suggested a small number of drivers will forego safety checks in their hurry to deliver their shipments on time – something he stressed is condemned by the industry.

In a statement Wednesday, Earle said his association "welcomes and supports" the government's increased enforcement.

"These initiatives mark a pivotal step toward creating safer roadways for all and underscore our shared commitment to fostering a culture focused on risk-prevention in the trucking industry," he said.

According to provincial data, the latest overpass strike was recorded less than three weeks ago in Kamloops. That incident, and four others that have taken place since mid-September, resulted in a suspension for the carrier.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said officials have begun suspending a company's entire fleet while incidents are investigated, a practice the province has confirmed will be a "permanent tool" in the government's crackdown.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause