Push to name new university in Langford, B.C., after John Horgan

A push is on to permanently memorialize B.C.'s former premier, the man known to many as 'John from Langford,' in the Vancouver Island city.

John Horgan died from cancer Tuesday. He was 65. The popular leader's death is being mourned in the community he hailed from and represented, with flags lowered to half-mast.

But an idea for a lasting tribute in the city is also gaining traction – naming the new university being built in downtown Langford after the man who gave so much to his community.

"I just wanted to make sure we're get out in front of this and we're able to make this happen,” said Stew Young, the former mayor of Langford and long-time friend of Horgan's.

"He was really instrumental in getting the university here, built in Langford.”

Young enlisted the help of Steve Rossander to design a mock-up of the John Horgan University of Langford and share it on social media.

"I said absolutely I'd be willing to help," Rossander told CTV News.

"I don't know what it takes for something to go viral but this looks like it's going viral.”

The post amassed tens of thousand of views in a matter of hours, along with hundreds of comments supporting the idea.

The under-construction university is a partnership between the province, Camosun College, the University of Victoria and Royal Roads University.

The university is set to open its doors this coming spring.

"We have to take advantage of the timing of this and to make sure that before anyone else gets a name on that building that we actually put John's name forward,” said Young.

"He deserves recognition, and I hope that the public gets behind naming this university after him. It would be a great thing for our community to give that recognition."

In a statement to CTV News the West Shore campus partners said Horgan was "instrumental" in making the new university happen.

"On behalf of all the partners, Royal Roads, Camosun College and UVic, we offer our condolences to all those who knew and loved him, and we will take this heartfelt sentiment into consideration as we undertake the work to determine a name for this innovative and special place,” the statement said.

Ravi Parmar, who now represents Langford as an MLA, said he is committed to keeping his mentor's legacy alive.

"I know that people will want to find ways, big and small, to honour his life and legacy, and I support that," he said in a statement.