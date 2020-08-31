VANCOUVER -- Nearly 300 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia over the weekend, pushing the province's active caseload well past the 1,000 mark.

In their virus briefing on Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced another four deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Three of the latest victims were residents of long-term care homes. Altogether, the latest fatalities bring the province's pandemic death toll to 208.

"Our condolences go out to the families, to the friends and to the care providers for these people," Henry said.

Officials said 294 infections were identified over the last three reporting periods, including three epidemiologically linked cases: 86 were recorded from Friday to Saturday, followed by 107 from Saturday to Sunday and 101 from Sunday to Monday.

Combined, they sent B.C.'s number of active cases surging to 1,107, setting a new record for the province. That's up from 974 active cases on Friday.

British Columbia had fewer than 200 active cases as recently as mid-July, before a number of private parties and events involving young people set off a steady increase in infections.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 – which is considered one of the most important measurements of the seriousness of the pandemic – has remained relatively low over the summer, but it has been creeping up in recent weeks.

Officials said hospitalizations reached 28 over the weekend, an increase of five from Friday. The number of patients in intensive care or critical care units also increased to 10 from seven.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.

