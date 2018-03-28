

CTV Vancouver





One of three suspects accused in the vicious beating of an Ontario man earlier this month has been granted bail set at $25,000.

Parmvir Singh Chahil, a 21-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., appeared in a Toronto-area courtroom Wednesday with a second suspect in the case.

The bail hearing for 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami, of Surrey, was put off until Thursday when his lawyer failed to appear before the judge.

Both men are accused of attacking a 29-year-old man as he tied up his inline skates while sitting on the steps of a bus terminal near a mall in the suburb of Mississauga. Police are still searching for a third person who may go by the name Jason, and could also be from B.C.

Chahil was arrested last week, after police circulated surveillance footage and still images from cameras at the bus station. His mother and brother were also arrested at the time, accused of being accessories after the fact.

Dhami turned himself in to police Monday morning. His lawyer said previously that Dhami surrendered to clear his name, but that he maintains his innocence.

Both men were previously known to police. Dhami's record includes a conviction for an assault with a weapon in 2011, and court records show he once tried to conceal 53 bags of heroin and cocaine in Kelowna three years later.

With files from CTV Toronto's Sean Leathong