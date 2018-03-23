

CTV Vancouver





Police have charged one of the three B.C. men accused of viciously attacking a man with autism in Ontario earlier this month, as well as two of the suspect's family members.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Parmvir "Parm" Singh Chahil on Friday along with his mother Hardip Padda and his teenage brother Harmanvir.

Chahil allegedly took part in a disturbing assault at a bus terminal outside a Mississauga mall last week, and his 44-year-old mom and 18-year-old brother are accused of being accessories after the fact.

The victim was lacing up his inline skates on a staircase at Square One Shopping Centre when he was approached by three men who punched and kicked him.

Police said the 29-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken nose and cuts to his face.

Chahil, who comes from Abbotsford, has since been charged with aggravated assault. Another suspect, 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami of Surrey, remains on the loose, and police are still working to identify the third.

Investigators believe the final suspect may go by the name Jason.

Earlier this week, a criminal defence lawyer hired by Dhami suggested the suspect was innocent and would be turning himself over to police to clear up the confusion.

Dhami already has a criminal record, including an assault with a weapon conviction in 2011. Court records reveal he also tried to conceal 53 bags of heroin and cocaine during a bizarre incident in Kelowna three years later.

According to the documents, while Dhami was in police custody he "removed drugs from his rectum, held the drugs hidden in his hand while he sat on the toilet, and had re-inserted the drugs in his rectum."

Police urged anyone who sees Dhami to call them immediately, and have warned the public that he should be considered dangerous.