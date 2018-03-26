

A second suspect accused of viciously attacking a man with autism in Ontario earlier this month is in police custody.

Ronjot Singh Dhami turned himself over to authorities Monday morning, days after officers managed to locate and arrest his co-accused, Parmvir Singh Chahil.

A criminal defence lawyer previously said Dhami would be surrendering to clear his name, but that his client maintains his innocence.

It's unclear where the men have been staying, but 25-year-old Dhami hails from Surrey and 21-year-old Chahil is from Abbotsford.

A third suspect who has yet to be identified remains on the loose. Investigators believe he's from B.C. as well, and may go by the name Jason.

The victim was lacing up inline skates on a staircase in Mississauga two weeks ago when three men approached and started punching and kicking him – a startling attack that was caught on surveillance camera.

The 29-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have also arrested two members of Chahil's family, his 44-year-old mom and 18-year-old brother, who are accused of being accessories after the fact.