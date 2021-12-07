B.C. storms: Crews still working to restore power to some impacted by November's atmospheric rivers

BC Hydro says its crews restored service to more than 80 customers in the Interior over the weekend who were impacted by a severe storm on Nov. 14 and 15.

A news release says there is extensive damage to the Highway 8 corridor between Merritt and Spences Bridge with the storm destroyed 87 power poles and 14 transformers in the area.

It says there are still 289 customers without power in Merritt and the surrounding communities.

The utility says it is working to restore service to customers between Merritt and Brookmere and should have some repairs completed by the end of the week.