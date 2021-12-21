B.C. reports record 1,308 cases of COVID-19 as Omicron count more than doubles

The B.C. government announced 1,308 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, breaking the previous single-day record set during the height of the province's third wave.

The latest infections pushed the province's seven-day average up to 855 cases per day, the highest it's been since April.

Officials also revealed the number of confirmed Omicron cases has more than doubled since Friday, going to 756 from 302.

The update from the Ministry of Health followed hours after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced another set of COVID-19 restrictions aimed at limiting transmission during the busy holiday season.

Henry warned that the Omicron variant is already causing an alarming spike in infections, particularly in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island, with evidence indicating it is highly contagious and has a shorter incubation period.

"It is inevitable now that most of us in the province will be exposed at some point," she said. "How it affects us depends on our own actions and what we are doing."

This is a developing story and will be updated.