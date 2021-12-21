B.C. closing bars and gyms, banning indoor weddings and similar events as Omicron takes over

The B.C. government has introduced another set of COVID-19 restrictions after watching hospitalization numbers surge in other jurisdictions that are grappling with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The latest public health orders will force bars and nightclubs to close while banning organized indoor gatherings such as weddings and holiday parties, no matter the size.

The rules for personal gatherings at homes and vacation rentals that came into effect on Monday will remain in place throughout the holidays, however, meaning B.C. residents can still invite over one other household or 10 guests, provided everyone is vaccinated.

Gyms, fitness centres and dance studios will also be forced to temporarily close under the new measures and venues such as cinemas, theatres and sports arenas will be reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants will only be able to seat a maximum of six people per table, while using the same physical distancing or barriers that were required earlier in the pandemic.

The latest restrictions are being imposed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 18, health officials said.

Word that more COVID-19 measures were being announced just days after the last round took effect raised some eyebrows, particularly among people feeling weary of the cyclical nature of the pandemic.

But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said data that came in over the weekend raised significant alarm, particularly around hospitalizations in other areas, such as Quebec. That province has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations surge from 268 to 415 – an increase of about 55 per cent – over just nine days, amid skyrocketing case numbers that have repeatedly broken all-time records.

Henry said B.C. is about a week to 10 days behind that province in terms of the spread of Omicron.

Modelling data shared Tuesday afternoon shows Omicron has already surpassed Delta as the most commonly identified variant in the province, making up about 70 per cent of sequenced specimens in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.

The B.C. government is preparing to announce additional COVID-19 measures Tuesday, along with an update on the spread of Omicron in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth are all scheduled to appear at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. CTV News Vancouver will be streaming the event live.

The hospitality industry is meeting with health officials prior to the announcement.

"Obviously something has happened in the thinking of the public health authorities between Friday and (Monday)," said infectious disease expert Dr. Brian Conway.

Over the weekend, the province recorded 2,550 new infections, pushing its seven-day average to the highest it's been since September.

Conway said to ensure the public follows the new rules, it will be important for the government to give a clear explanation why the changes are necessary when they weren't needed just a few days ago.

"In these difficult times, we're all tired, we're all disappointed at where we are," he said. "So the way to deal with that is, in my mind, to give us all the facts, to have everyone buy into the plan. Everyone plays their role and everyone feels like best efforts are being made all around."

Officials haven't offered any hints on what the latest measures could entail, but Farnworth's presence could signal major developments.

It was the public safety minister who announced B.C.'s COVID-19 state of emergency back in March 2020, as well as the province's travel restrictions in April 2021.

Another state of emergency prompted by last month's catastrophic flooding and landslides was renewed just last week, and remains active.

Rapidly increasing infection numbers and the arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant have created much uncertainty around holiday plans, and left many would-be travellers wondering if they should stay home.

With stress and anxiety are already high during the holidays, mental health experts suggested people take time to reach out to loved ones.

"Feeling connected, even if we can't connect in person, is really important at this time of year," said Jonny Morris of the Canadian Mental Health Association, who encouraged people to "reach out to folks who may be vulnerable."

There has also been a rush on testing in the Lower Mainland, resulting in lineups of 3.5 hours at some locations as people seek assurances that they won't be putting family and friends at risk over the holidays.

So far, the surge has not led to a corresponding spike in care home outbreaks, as it did while the Delta variant rose to dominance over the summer. There were no active outbreaks in long-term care homes or assisted living facilities, as of the latest update from the Ministry of Health.

Health officials have credited the booster shot program, which has resulted in more than 727,000 people receiving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, for helping to increase immunity among vulnerable seniors.