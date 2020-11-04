VANCOUVER -- Health officials announced another 335 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Wednesday, as well as one more death from the disease.

The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix put the total number of infections identified locally since the start of the pandemic at 16,135, and the death toll at 273.

The latest cases also pushed the province to a new active caseload record of 3,120.

