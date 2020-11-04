Advertisement
B.C. reports 335 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8:01AM PST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 4:26PM PST
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER -- Health officials announced another 335 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Wednesday, as well as one more death from the disease.
The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix put the total number of infections identified locally since the start of the pandemic at 16,135, and the death toll at 273.
The latest cases also pushed the province to a new active caseload record of 3,120.
This is a developing story and will be updated.