B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes 'happy and healthy' daughter after early campaign start

Premier David Eby's special countdown ended with the announcement of the arrival of his newborn baby on Thursday, following his early campaign start for British Columbia's election.

Eby says his third daughter, Gwendolyn Kay Eby, was born happy and healthy.

The premier posted on social platform X, "Gwen’s name comes from Great Grandma, long time Victoria resident, born on the prairies."

The milestone comes after Eby started an early campaign last week by introducing four New Democrat candidates: former broadcaster Randene Neill, Baltej Dhillon, the first RCMP officer to wear a turban on duty, Indigenous leader Michael Moses and Vancouver community support advocate Sunita Dhir.

At a campaign event last Thursday in Vancouver, he said Oct. 19 is B.C.'s fixed election date, and June 27 is his family's "fixed date baby."

Eby's early campaign start comes amid open battling between B.C.'s two right-of-centre parties, Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon's BC United and John Rustad's upstart B.C. Conservatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.