B.C. party leaders court Vancouver Island voters in final campaign sprint

The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties were on Vancouver Island Wednesday as the finish line of the 2024 election campaign approaches.

The New Democratic and Green leaders had more events scheduled than Conservative Leader John Rustad, who kept a lower profile.

David Eby spoke with NDP supporters at four stops on Vancouver Island on Wednesday as he rallied his base and showed more of the trademark energy he's known for on the campaign trail.

"For me, politics is about showing up," said Eby when CTV News asked about the last-minute sprint and push to speak to as many voters as possible.

"It’s a very tight election, I’m not taking anything for granted and being physically present, showing up wherever I can, talking to as many people as possible, that’s the work that I did before the election, during the election, and it’s what I’ll do after as well."

Eby made his first speech in Nanaimo, then went to a campaign office in Ladysmith, followed by a volunteer pep talk in Duncan, and ending with a rally in support of cabinet minister Grace Lore in Victoria where BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau appears poised to unseat her. He's expected to make multiple campaign stops again on Thursday.

BC Greens announce policy, hold rally

Furstenau held a news conference earlier in the day and laid out a multi-point strategy to ensure food security and more favourable conditions for B.C. farmers, including plans to prioritize water for agricultural use.

"Government has to work with farmers. Government has to recognize that the experts in food security and agriculture are the people that are growing the food in the province," said the Green Party leader, who went on to slam the BC Conservatives' platform announced the day before.

"I’ve been saying since the beginning of this campaign that John Rustad is not a serious leader and the BC Conservaties are not a serious party," she said. "It’s not just magical thinking, it’s foolish and it’s irresponsible."

On Thursday, the BC Greens are holding a rally at the Edelweiss Club in Victoria with special guest David Suzuki and live music.

Conservative leader in Nanaimo

While the Conservatives don't hold any seats on Vancouver Island and their prospects aren't strong there, leader John Rustad made his only public appearance of the day outside Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Rustad mocked Eby's criticism of his health-care policy, suggesting that the NDP leader needed a geography lesson, since Rustad considers his strategy to be inspired by European health-care systems rather than America's for-profit system.

"Health care in British Columbia is in crisis. There’s no question it is on the verge of collapsing," Rustad said.

He's promising an expansion of services and resources at Nanaimo's hospital so patients don't have to travel to Victoria for vital health care.

Rustad greeted two local candidates at the announcement, who stood at his side as he continued to criticize Eby and champion his newly released platform.

He did not have any other public events scheduled, but told CTV News he's been door-knocking and holding low-key meetings and gatherings on days without announcements.

FULL COVERAGE: