Leader profile: David Eby's journey from activist to Gen X premier
He has led the province as premier for a little under two years and in that time David Eby has been described as everything from thoughtful and prepared to an extremist and a radical.
A local political podcast even called him an "affable nerd."
But despite the scrutiny and the range of critiques hurled his way, Eby’s journey to Victoria and the top job in the province is an unlikely story and his family life isn’t all that different from many British Columbians: he lives with his wife and three young children in a strata townhouse complex not far from the public school his son attends.
CTV News sat down with the NDP leader for a one-on-one interview at Zulu Records in Kitsilano, one of his favourite stores.
He has little time for record-shopping these days, but music has been a big part of his life since his teens, when he took piano lessons (reaching the Grade 8 level in the Royal Conservatory of Music) and then later picked up the guitar; he played in a couple of local bands in Vancouver until his political career started taking off.
“(I’m) definitely a Gen X guy, there's no doubt about it,” said the longtime pescatarian. “Sub Pop and kind of grunge from the 90s was very influential on me and maybe bands like the Pixies would ring a bell for people.”
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby with his former band. (Facebook)
GROWING UP IN ONTARIO
David Robert Patrick Eby was born in 1976 in Kitchener, Ont., to a teacher and a lawyer who went on to have three more children.
“It was a busy house and you can imagine the teacher ran the show, and so mom was the strong firm hand making sure that everybody was in order,” he said.
“It was a great way to grow up and the key rule in the Eby family was fairness, because if one kid got something another kid didn't get, or if someone got to stay up too late and another kid didn't get that, then the wheels came off the bus in a hurry.”
Young David Eby (right) poses for a family photo. (Instagram)
Eby served in student government in high school but wasn’t considering a career in politics. Despite being known for his legal activism now, he wasn’t even interested in becoming a lawyer and studied biology in his first year of university.
“I wanted to rebel in that way and so I fought it, fought it, fought it,” he said, until he saw lawyers using the courts to advocate for the poor and disadvantaged.
“The reason I got into law school was to sue politicians, not become a politician, and so it is strange that I find myself here but I'm glad for the opportunity.”
A LIFE-CHANGING SUMMER JOB IN VANCOUVER
Eby took a summer job with the BC Civil Liberties Association after finishing law school, visiting Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for the first time and witnessing the poverty and struggles of people living on the street.
“I thought 'How could this be happening in Canada?' and it was just so obvious to me where I would be doing my work,” he said.
He would work for both the BCCLA and the Pivot Legal Society, giving frequent media appearances as he advocated for the homeless, spoke on issues around police use of force, and other challenges faced by those on the margins of society.
It was during this time he published a book on how to sue the police and another book titled “The Arrest Handbook: A Guide to Your Rights.”
Those documents and his legal activism would provide ample fodder for his critics, but Eby describes those years as formative and humbling since he learned tough lessons about what truly helps people.
Early in his advocacy career, he thought shutting down slum landlords was the goal and got a reality check when a housing service provider told him that would only send more people to live on the street.
“You might have what you think are the best ideas of what you think should happen, but unless it's connected to the people who are sending you to do the work, you're actually going to do more damage than good,” he said.
FINDING POLITICS AND LOVE
In 2008, Eby dipped his toe into politics by running for a Vancouver city council nomination and lost.
Then, in what was a David-and-Goliath battle, he signed up as the NDP candidate in Vancouver-Point Grey, running in a 2011 byelection against Christy Clark after she’d won the BC Liberal nomination and became premier.
“We had a good team together and we worked really hard and it was amazing and we had so much energy,” he said, describing a tireless effort to knock on doors and introduce himself to voters face to face.
That was also the time his friends introduced him to Cailey Lynch, a nurse who’d grown up in the Kootenays but had moved to Vancouver
David Eby and his wife, Cailey Lynch, on their wedding day. (NDP)
“I remember sitting at an Indian restaurant and and she's like ‘I'm thinking of going back to school' and I was like ‘Oh, really?'” he said with a laugh. “I said, 'You can do whatever you want, it'd be amazing,' and I had no idea how long medical school was. I had no idea how much it cost or how long the residency program was.”
Lynch is now a family doctor and occasionally makes public appearances with Eby. It had been a test of their fledgling relationship for him to run for public office, but she was supportive of his ambitions.
When he faced off against Clark again in 2013, he defeated the sitting premier and earned his seat in the B.C. legislature for the first time.
ATTORNEY GENERAL TO PREMIER
Eby went on to serve as critic for various ministries while in Opposition. When NDP leader John Horgan formed government after the 2017 election, he appointed Eby attorney general, with housing and ICBC in his portfolio.
Horgan, who enjoyed high popularity ratings throughout his tenure, stunned the province when he announced he was facing a second cancer diagnosis in 2022 and would be stepping down as premier.
The NDP declared Eby the party leader after a fraught internal process, making him premier in the fall of 2022.
When CTV News asked if he still stays in touch with Horgan, Eby said he does, and that "it's nice to be able to call him up and talk to him about things that are going on."
David Eby and his family pose with then-premier John Horgan at the B.C. legislature. (Instagram)
PREMIER DAD
As Eby’s public profile and political star have soared, his personal life has changed considerably. Lynch gave birth to Ezra in 2015, and Iva followed a few years later.
Early this year, they announced a third pregnancy in the runup to the election. Gwendolyn was born in June, with her proud parents posting a delivery room selfie to announce the news.
“My life right now is the kids and the family and it's work,” said Eby. “It's a lot of fun and it's all-encompassing and it's a real privilege and I'm very grateful for it.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel presses forward on two fronts as fears of a wider war mount
Israel pressed forward on two fronts Wednesday, pursuing a ground incursion into Lebanon against Hezbollah and conducting strikes in Gaza that killed dozens, including children.
B.C. man ordered to pay damages for defamatory Google review
A B.C. man has been ordered to pay a total of $4,000 to a Coquitlam company and its two owners because of a negative review he posted on Google.
Albertan first Canadian veteran to compete in Mrs. Universe pageant
In less than a year, an Alberta woman has gone from gracing the stage at her first pageant to competing at the Mrs. Universe pageant in South Korea. She's making history by becoming the first Canadian veteran to compete internationally.
Bloc leader says ultimatum stands after Liberals vote against motion seeking boost to seniors' benefits
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his ultimatum to the government stands, after the Liberals voted against a motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits on Wednesday.
Northern Ont. trial begins with shocking details about murder scene
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
Cop in hospital after being shot in midtown Toronto; shooter in custody
Three suspects are now in custody, including the person who police say shot and injured an officer during a robbery investigation in midtown Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.
Japan airport shut after likely Second World War-era bomb explodes near runway, 87 flights cancelled
A regional airport in southwest Japan was closed on Wednesday after a U.S. bombshell, likely dropped during the Second World War to stem "kamikaze" attacks, exploded near its runway, causing nearly 90 flight cancellations.
Scientists discover large cold-water soft coral garden in Newfoundland
A project team from Newfoundland's Marine Institute has uncovered a nearly 10,000-square-metre cold-water soft coral garden, hidden just underneath the surface of the province's Funk Island Deep.
Canadian figure skater suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Plea from B.C. election candidates: Stop trashing our campaign signs
The moment the writ was dropped for the Oct. 19 election, candidates all over B.C. began putting up campaign signs. By the following day, many of those signs had already been stolen or vandalized, and that’s continuing today.
-
DoorDash adds fees in response to B.C. gig worker wage law
DoorDash is increasing fees in British Columbia in response to recently passed provincial legislation.
-
Indigenous-led campaign against gender-based violence tells John Rustad to stop wearing its pin
A grassroots campaign to end gender-based violence has sent a letter to BC Conservative Leader John Rustad informing him it is withdrawing permission for him to wear its symbol.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
Edmonton
-
'A cover up': Fort Chipewyan releases report showing cancer-causing substances found at dock
Low water levels on the Athabasca River in Fort Chipewyan this Spring revealed more than community leaders had bargained for.
-
Nav Canada has no record of 'chemtrails' conversation with Alberta government
There are renewed questions over a recent comment by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on whether the province is being sprayed from above by so-called chemtrails.
-
New district policy, plans including 15-minute cities concept OK'd by Edmonton city council
Edmonton city council approved its new district policy and plans for 14 districts on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Shooting near Drop-In Centre leaves 1 person seriously injured
A man was shot multiple times across from the Drop-In Centre in downtown Calgary on Wednesday evening.
-
Calgary's quality of life takes hit amid rising costs, new report suggests
A new report from the Calgary Foundation paints a concerning picture of the city's quality of life, highlighting rising costs, housing challenges and safety concerns.
-
Airdrie mother desperately needs funds for life-saving cancer treatment
A 23-year-old Airdrie woman who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer while pregnant is desperately in need of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a potentially life-saving drug trial only available in the United States.
Lethbridge
-
AER coal hearings going ahead despite appeal
Hearings on a proposed coal project in Alberta's Crowsnest Pass will go ahead despite legal challenges.
-
Lethbridge man charged after shotgun, hatchets, drugs seized
A Lethbridge man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs and weapons.
-
'Our responsibility to help out': Lethbridge Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years
From offering two meals a week to three a day, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen has grown immensely over the past 40 years.
Winnipeg
-
Armed man dies following officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg apartment
A man has died and Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg Jets beat Calgary Flames
Nino Niederreiter scored twice and Gabriel Vilardi had three assists for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames in a pre-season game Wednesday.
-
Unknown Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
Regina
-
City of Regina council hears update on Lawson replacement costs, funding
Regina city councillors heard an update from administration on the Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement at Executive Committee Wednesday.
-
'A fundamental right': Saskatchewan advocacy group pushes for cost free contraception
The federal government announced plans to include contraception in their National Pharmacare plan earlier this year, and one Saskatchewan advocacy group is hopeful the province will jump on board.
-
'Thanks to the organization for sticking with me': Lauther prepares for 100th CFL game
When Saskatchewan Roughriders kicker, Brett Lauther, takes to the field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Saturday it will mark his hundredth career Canadian Football League (CFL) game.
Saskatoon
-
Hard for voters to get excited about Saskatchewan's 'little election,' political scientist says
A Saskatoon-based political scientist doesn't expect Saskatchewan's provincial election to be dominated by large issues, explosive events or political fireworks prior to voting day on Oct. 28.
-
-
'An exciting way to meet people': Saskatoon photographer matches singles on blind date
A Saskatoon photographer is hoping to make some love connections through a unique blind dating. The idea came out of a need to help singles get offline and back to real in-person connections.
Toronto
-
Cop in hospital after being shot in midtown Toronto; shooter in custody
Three suspects are now in custody, including the person who police say shot and injured an officer during a robbery investigation in midtown Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman, three young children in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Four members of a family, including three children, are in hospital after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
-
Group holds OD prevention training as Ontario moves to ban supervised drug consumption sites
Overdose prevention training sessions are being held across Ontario as the province moves to ban supervised drug consumption services and limit other harm reduction measures.
Montreal
-
Family left with $7,000 vet bill after cat survives 11th-floor plunge
Eva Abdul Khalek is grateful. Her cat Luigi survived a fall from their 11th-floor balcony. The family believes the cat snuck out, likely through the balcony door that was left open.
-
Quebec’s bottle deposit program faces challenges as expansion approaches
Quebec has been modernizing its bottle deposit refund program, but after four years, delays persist, leaving some to wonder what will happen in March when the program expands to include wine bottles.
-
Homeless encampment grows on Notre-Dame Street, prompting concern and calls for action
Another homeless encampment has been set up on Notre-Dame Street East, and it is growing bigger each day.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling
An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.
-
Kitten allegedly stolen from Ottawa pet store has been found, local rescue says
Nacho, a kitten that was allegedly stolen from an Orléans pet store, has been found safe, the Furry Tales Cat Rescue says.
-
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
Atlantic
-
Police identify man found dead at Saint John encampment; foul play not suspected
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.
-
Cape Breton sets new record with 5 cruise ships in one day
Five cruise ships docked across Cape Breton on Wednesday, setting a new record for the island.
-
DFO seizes more than $100,000 worth of lobster from N.S. facility
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) seized more than 13,000 pounds of lobster – worth more than $100,000 – from a facility in Shelburne County, N.S., on Wednesday.
London
-
Client dies at London’s Carepoint facility
An investigation is underway at London's safe consumption site after someone who visited the facility died.
-
SafeSpace leaving Old East Village location, transitioning to outreach service for women and sex workers
A drop-in shelter for women and gender-nonconforming Londoners living unsheltered is closing its doors in the Old East Village and transitioning to an outreach service.
-
ACORN holds rally to call out a landlord they say is Ontario's biggest 'renovictor'
Local tenant advocates were part of a multi-city demonstration Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Tenants union fighting 'largest renovictor in Ontario'
Renters in Kitchener, Ont. have joined with a local tenants union to call out the 'largest renovictor in Ontario.'
-
Solving a 57-year-old mystery could depend on finding DNA match
What happened to two Ontario men who left on a fishing trip 57 years ago and never returned home? That's something police say could be answered with a DNA sample.
-
Elmira jewellery store closing up for good just shy of its 100th anniversary
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. trial begins with shocking details about murder scene
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
-
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
-
Ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard concludes his testimony in sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard wrapped up his time on the stand in his sexual assault trial this morning after the Crown cross-examined him on apparent gaps in his memory.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.