B.C. officials issue toxic death cap mushroom warning

Death cap mushrooms are seen in this undated handout. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Centre for Disease Control) Death cap mushrooms are seen in this undated handout. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Centre for Disease Control)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener