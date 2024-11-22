VANCOUVER
    • 1 dead after crash that closed highway in Hope, B.C.

    A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash that partially closed the Coquihalla Highway earlier this week.

    The collision occurred around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Highway 5 in Hope, local Mounties said in a news release Friday.

    The crash involved two passenger vehicles, police said.

    "Sadly, one of the drivers, a 69-year-old man from Hope, B.C., succumbed to injuries he sustained and was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Staff Sgt. Mike Sargent, in the release.

    "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual."

    The northbound lanes of Highway 5, which is also known as the Coquihalla between Hope and Kamloops, were closed for several hours Wednesday night as front-line officers and collision reconstructionists investigated the scene.

    While the investigation is ongoing, police said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

    Anyone with information about the crash should call investigators at 604-869-7750, police said.

