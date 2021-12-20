B.C. officials announce grant to help support seniors at risk of homelessness

The B.C. government announced a new grant on Monday aimed at helping support seniors at risk of homelessness.

The province’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson revealed that the government will be providing new funding to a program that helps at-risk seniors find housing and gain better access to mental health supports.

“Seniors and elders in our communities can feel quite isolated at this challenging time,” Malcolmson said in a news release.

The government will be giving the Seniors Services of B.C. a $720,000 grant for its Seniors Housing Information and Navigation Ease (SHINE) program.

The SHINE program works to connect seniors with housing, financial assistance as well as mental-health and addiction services.

The group said the money will help enable SHINE to offer more services in Nanaimo and Vancouver, as well as communities in the Interior and the North, noting the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the vulnerability of many older B.C. residents.

Nanaimo resident Bertha Horsfield said the program was a lifeline when she found herself caring for her sick husband while in need of housing.

"The fact that I didn't feel isolated and that somebody was able to offer me support and help when I desperately needed it was and is still so appreciated," Horsfield said in the news release. "They are very knowledgeable about resources in various areas that a senior might not be aware of.”

According to the province, research has shown that when seniors are able to age in a residence of their choosing, they are less likely to experience mental health and addictions challenges.