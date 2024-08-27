B.C. man raising money to travel to Britain's Got Talent audition

Christopher White is a man that wears many hats to make ends meet. In addition his primary job, he gardens on the side and delivers the Goldstream Gazette newspaper.

"It's relaxing," said White.

Full time, he works at the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa.

"Hospitality is another passion,” said White.

Five years ago all of that began to unravel when he was diagnosed with a functional neurological disorder.

"The challenges that I had to go through were seizures," said White, who added that days off from work stretched into years.

The challenges of dealing with that diagnosis were immense. That is when he turned to another passion of his that he found got him through some of those dark times – music.

"Like they say, chicken soup is good for the soul, music is for the soul as well,” said White.

A dual citizen of Canada and the UK, White decided to do something bold by attempting to step outside of his comfort zone and onto the world stage. He applied to perform on Britain’s Got Talent and has now been given the opportunity to audition. In less than a month he is scheduled to perform in front of the judges at the KIA Oval.

This opportunity is about more for White than just the music and the potential for stardom. He also wants to deliver a message and raise awareness about functional neurological disorder.

"I love life and we only have one life so I want to make the best of it,” said White. “When special things come up I want to grab them, take full hold and show I can sing on this stage, that I am wonderful and I'm here."

But he has to overcome one more obstacle before he can leave for London. To pay for the trip, he needs $6,500 – an amount he is hoping to raise through a GoFundMe before the end of this week. The tight deadline is because if he doesn’t raise the cash, two weeks notice are required to cancel.