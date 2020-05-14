VANCOUVER -- With the second long weekend during the coronavirus pandemic on the horizon, some B.C. communities are asking visitors once again to stay away and stay at home.

On Wednesday, the City of White Rock issued a statement asking people not to visit and encouraging people to stay in their own communities. Several of the city's main attractions have been closed to the public in order to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

"If I have one message for visitors, it's, 'Don't come to White Rock now,'" the city's mayor, Darryl Walker, said in a news release. "The Pier, the Promenade and waterfront parking are all closed. There is nowhere for you to go here. Come back later to visit our beautiful city."

Several popular tourist destinations had already issued advisories ahead of the Easter long weekend asking visitors to stay away to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Haida Nation has been discouraging all non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii since March. In April, the nation even started turning away non-residents who arrived by ferry.

The districts of Ucluelet and Tofino – as well as the Hesquiaht and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations – issued a joint statement Tuesday thanking local businesses for staying closed over the May long weekend and tourists for postponing their visits.

"This has been a very difficult time, but we've seen how individual actions and business decisions have made a real difference in flattening the curve," Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne said. "We're incredibly grateful for the care and concern shown by visitors to Tofino who have postponed their trips, and we are so looking forward to welcoming you back soon."

Pacific Rim National Park on the west coast of Vancouver Island is also closed until at least May 31, the statement said.

Provincial health officials are echoing those calls for people to stay in their own communities and have been regularly reminding people to avoid non-essential travel.

"Avoid going to places such as the Sunshine Coast, Powell River, and to Sechelt, to Gibsons and to Pender Harbour, as wonderful as all those communities are," Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday. "This is not the weekend to go. We need to stay close to home."

Dix added that in B.C., we "bend the curve, not the rules," and it's made a significant difference.

"The best place to be in B.C. is right where we live. We are in a good place because people have been 100 per cent committed up to now," he said.

The City of Vancouver has also opted to keep parking lots at its parks and beaches closed for the long weekend after a noted "decrease in public compliance" with physical distancing. In a statement, the park board encouraged people to access their neighbourhood spaces and asked people to refrain from driving to "destination locations."

