VANCOUVER -- The Haida Nation has started turning away non-residents who arrive on Haida Gwaii by ferry amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local officials imposed a travel restriction as part of the state of emergency they declared on March 23, and warned Monday that they have begun escalating the enforcement of that ban.

"Our communities are very concerned with non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii and the threat has increased with the province declaring hunting and fishing as essential services," Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, president of the Haida Nation, said in a statement. "We are continuing to work together to do everything we can to protect our citizens and island residents."

The Haida Nation has put up several checkpoints around the islands, including point of entry checkpoints where arriving BC Ferries passengers are screened. Those who are neither residents nor essential service workers are asked to return to the vessel.

According to a message published on the Haida Nation website, visitors who refuse to leave "will have information recorded and reported to the proper authorities."

The ban was implemented, in part, because of Haida Gwaii's remote location and limited health-care resources. A number of small communities have also asked visitors to stay away during the crisis, including Tofino.

Returning Haida Gwaii residents are also expected to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving, and are required to present a plan for doing so at the screening checkpoints.

Asked about the travel restriction on Monday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix both said the Haida Nation is well within its right to prevent non-residents from visiting during the crisis.

"This is part, of course, of our relationship with First Nations communities and their self-governance and self-determination, and they have the ability and the authority to make those decisions for their communities," Henry said.