VANCOUVER -- Anyone hoping to take a local trip to Tofino or Haida Gwaii may need to wait before they book, as the communities are asking visitors to stay away to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Haida Nation's council said it was discouraging "all non-resident travel" to the islands for the time being, as the community works to address the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Given our culture, remote geography and limited healthcare resources, we have made this critical decision to protect island citizens, and especially our cherished elders, language speakers and knowledge holders," a statement from the Haida Nation says.

"These are extraordinary times around the world and Haida Gwaii is no exception. We have a responsibility as island citizens to take care of each other and the safety of our communities during this time of uncertainty."

As well, residents of Haida Gwaii are being asked to self-isolate – even from family and friends – if they are returning from anywhere outside the nation.

Meanwhile, the small coastal town of Tofino on Vancouver Island is also asking visitors to postpone any trips "for the next several weeks." The district is requesting that any visitors currently in the community make plans to return home as soon as possible.

"For now, please enjoy Tofino vicariously through images and your memories of past visits, and make plans to visit us again when our community is ready to host you and give you an incredible experience," said Tofino's mayor, Josie Osborne, in a news release.

"This recommendation is temporary only – just as the COVID-19 pandemic is – and we look forward to welcoming everyone back again soon."

The district says it has very limited health care resources and that the community's needs have to be prioritized.

"This has been a difficult decision," said Laura McDonald, president of the Tofino Chamber of Commerce, "We take pride in welcoming visitors to our community, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Tofino in the near future.

"I am a local health care provider, and we have to concentrate on meeting the health needs of our communities at this time."

As of Thursday, B.C. had recorded 271 positive cases of COVID-19. Most of the province's infections – 152 – have been recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. Eighty-one have been in the Fraser Health region, followed by 22 on Vancouver Island, 12 in the B.C. Interior and four in the province's north.